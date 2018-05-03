Register
15:05 GMT +303 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    G4S

    Use of Force Against Immigrants at UK Facility Doubled in 2017 – Watchdog

    CC BY 2.0 / Palestine Solidarity Campaign / Bristol PSC picket G4S depot 2
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Home Office has been under scrutiny over the UK government’s immigration policy, specifically, its treatment of the Windrush generation and its setting of deportation targets for the removal of illegal immigrants. In light of the controversy, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned on April 29, paving the way for Sajid Javid to replace her.

    In yet another potential blow to the Home Office’s reputation, a report released on Wednesday warned of a surge in the use of force against detainees at one of Britain’s largest immigrant detention facilities, according to the Independent.

    The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) watchdog reported that the number of “control and restraint” incidents at the Brook House immigrant removal center – which is run by international security firm G4S on behalf of the Home Office – more than doubled in the space of a year.

    READ MORE: G4S Faces Large Fines for Mishandling UK Prisons

    A security guard walks around the long-term wing at the new Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre near London's Heathrow Airport
    © AFP 2018 / PETER MACDIARMID
    UK Authority Orders Publication of Probes Into Migrant Detention Centers
    334 such incidents were documented in 2017, in comparison to 161 throughout 2016. The report specified 45 percent of the occurrences in 2017 were carried out to maintain order and discipline, while less than 20 percent were in self-defense.

    21 percent of the incidents occurred as part of the process of removing immigrants from the UK.

    “The act of being detained, separation from friends and family, loss of control over one’s future, poor communication or delays in Home Office decisions can exacerbate the situation. Self-harming and the threat of self-harm are frequent,” the report reads.

    Migrants eat hot meals served by humanitarian organizations in the northeastern French port of Calais on October 29, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    UN Backs Proposal to Limit Immigration Detention in UK
    The surge in the use of force against detainees has been described by campaigners as “endemic.” The report noted that 2017 was a “tough year” for the Brook House facility and warned of a “spike” in violence against detainees.

    Director of the Detention Action charity Jerome Phelps commented on the report’s findings, and urged the newly-appointed home secretary to take action.

    “It demonstrates once again what the mass indefinite detention of migrants means in practice: the proliferating use of force on distressed people, many with serious mental and physical health problems,” Mr. Phelps told the Independent newspaper.

    “The new home secretary should take his appointment as an opportunity to rectify the callous approach to immigration that has led the UK to have the largest detention estate in western Europe. He should end the detention of vulnerable people immediately and introduce a 28-day time limit for all cases.”

    This particular detention and holding facility was mired in controversy last September after footage purporting to show G4S guards choking and mocking inmates was obtained by investigative journalists from BBC Panorama.  

    READ MORE: 'No Remorse': Inquiry Demanded Into 'Abhorrent Abuse' at UK Detention Center

    Related:

    'No Remorse': Inquiry Demanded Into 'Abhorrent Abuse' at UK Detention Center
    Yarl's Wood is 'No Good': Protesters Slam UK Detention Center, Call for Closure
    London Seeks Confirmation of Reports of UK-Iranian National's Detention in Iran
    NGOs Knock Down UK for Refusing to Accept UN's Ruling on Assange Detention
    UK Labour Party Blames Conservatives for Surge in Violent Crime
    UK Violent Crime Surge Continues as 60 Killed in London So Far This Year
    Tags:
    deportation, security, immigration, detention, Home Office Scandal, Detention Attention, UK Government, G4S Secure Solutions, UK Home Office, Jerome Phelps, Sajid Javid, Amber Rudd, Gatwick, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chivalry Isn’t Dead: Moscow’s St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Chivalry Isn't Dead: Moscow's St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse