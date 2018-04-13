Register
20:04 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A G4S vehicle

    G4S Faces Large Fines for Mishandling UK Prisons

    © Flickr / Gareth Milner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The multi-national security contractor has faced criticism over its supervision of privatized security systems in countries from Britain, to Israel to Australia.

    One of the largest security companies in the world, G4S has been hit with record financial penalties from the British Government for mishandling the country's prison system. The figure of $US3.9 million (£2.8 million) paid for the period 2016/2017 was revealed by British media, relating to the violation of the security company's contracts with the British Government.

    The fines, levied by the Ministry of Justice, relate to lapses in the provision of basic services and the company's apparent failures to prevent prison inmates from engaging in illegal behaviour such smuggling contraband, rioting, roof climbing and recruiting other inmates into criminal gangs.

    The fines bring the total financial penalties paid by the security contractor in the last nine years to US$9.9 million (£7 million) which the Ministry of Justice has preferred to call "financial remedies."

    G4S is a British security contractor and one of the most highly valued companies on the London Stock Exchange. It is also the largest private employer in Europe and Africa with almost 600,000 employees around the globe.

    Its operations around the world have often courted controversy, particularly relating to the company's human rights policies, such as its management of Australian refugee detention centers on Nauru and in Papua New Guinea that have been repeatedly been condemned by human rights organizations for the conditions in which inmates are held.

    Related:

    UK Justice Ministry Steps Up Fight Against Extremism in Prisons
    EXCLUSIVE: Muslim Ex-Detainee on Extremism & ‘Dog-Eat-Dog' World of UK Prisons
    EXCLUSIVE: How UK Prisons Became 'Warehouses of the Vulnerable'
    UK Police Official Says Courts, Prisons Should Jointly Tackle Knife Crime Surge
    Tags:
    private security companies, criminal justice, contractors, privatization, G4S Secure Solutions, Australia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse