Register
20:10 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Metropolitan Police, UK

    Major Reforms Needed to Stop Brits From 'Dying on the Streets' - UK Police Chief

    CC BY 2.0 / Yukiko Matsuoka / London Metropolitan Police
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    The British government’s cuts to the budgets of police forces across the UK have placed them under intense scrutiny in recent months, with many blaming these austerity measures for the increase in violent crime.

    Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Jeff Boothe warned on Tuesday that Brits “are dying on the streets” and police forces need additional funding to tackle violent crime in major cities across the UK, according to the Independent newspaper.

    “Yes, we need to lobby for more resources, but while we lobby for those resources people are still dying on the streets. Young people are crying out for services that have eroded after a number of years, so to expect something to be put in place and have an effect overnight – it’s not going to happen,” the senior Met police official told the Home Affairs Committee on May 2.

    “We need to be investing in this in the longer term to ensure we look at not just the current generation but the next ones coming along because they will just follow the same path.”

    READ MORE: UK Labour Party Blames Conservatives for Surge in Violent Crime

    The chief superintendent stated that most of the attacks are being carried out by youths and stressed the need for families, schools and wider communities to address the “root causes” of violent crime.  

    “There are different ways of tackling this problem,” the Met police chief insisted, calling on local authorities and the police to work with businesses to employ and mentor youngsters who are deemed likely to join gangs and pursue a life of crime.

    Other police officers and officials who were questioned by the committee also underscored the importance of “neighborhood policing.”

    British police. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / OLI SCARFF
    Emergence of New Figures First Step to Combat Hate Crime in UK - Specialist
    The Home Office unveiled its Serious Violence Strategy last month to counter violent crime, but many have accused the government of adopting short-sighted policies.

    The department was also criticized for failing to identify budget cuts as a driving factor of the increase in crime, which has made headlines in recent weeks, with much of the focus on London.

    Data published last week by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that knife crime rose by over 20 percent in 2017 in England and Wales, while gun crime increased by 11 percent.

    In addition to the growing issue of violent crime, a police official said law enforcement agencies are facing other challenges, including terrorism and cybercrime.

    READ MORE: UN Expresses Concern Over Number of Black Deaths in UK Police Custody — Reports

    Related:

    UK Labour Party Blames Conservatives for Surge in Violent Crime
    UK Violent Crime Surge Continues as 60 Killed in London So Far This Year
    Shocking Statistic: Crime Involving a Machete Occurs Every 90 Minutes in the UK
    Violent Crime Almost Tripled in Manchester, UK Since 2010 Due to Budget Cuts
    'Lack of Police Numbers' Has Significantly Affected Crime Rate in UK - Analyst
    Tags:
    crime, police, London Crime Surge, UK Government, Metropolitan Police, Home Office, Jeff Boothe, Amber Rudd, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse