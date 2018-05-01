Man Arrested by UK Police on Suspicion of Terrorism - Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK police arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of terrorism offenses, the police said in a statement.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command… He was arrested at Folkestone at approximately 00:50hrs today, Tuesday 1 May, as he arrived in the UK from France on a coach," the police statement reads.

The police noted that the arrest was linked to the Syrian conflict, adding that the man was in custody in a Kent police station.

The United Kingdom has suffered from a number of terror attacks in 2017 , with the most notable attacks on London's Westminster Bridge and parliament grounds in March, and a bombing in Manchester concert on May 22, the latter of which took the lives of at least 22 people and wounded almost 120 others.

The official figures on arrests under the 2000 Terrorism Act over 2017 that were released December 7 have indicated that the number of people detained in the UK for terror-related crimes stood at 400 over 12 months, a 54 percent year-on-year leap.