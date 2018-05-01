Man Arrested by UK Police on Suspicion of Terrorism - Statement

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command… He was arrested at Folkestone at approximately 00:50hrs today, Tuesday 1 May, as he arrived in the UK from France on a coach," the police statement reads.
The police noted that the arrest was linked to the Syrian conflict, adding that the man was in custody in a Kent police station.
Man arrested on suspicion of terror offences — the 42-year-old was arrested under section 5 of the Terrorism Act, 2006 in Folkstone. https://t.co/uAYBzBw28c pic.twitter.com/nPKNYCJqJa— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 1 мая 2018 г.
The official figures on arrests under the 2000 Terrorism Act over 2017 that were released December 7 have indicated that the number of people detained in the UK for terror-related crimes stood at 400 over 12 months, a 54 percent year-on-year leap.
