London police have arrested a man after they have stopped a suspicious vehicle near Buckingham Palace.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense after a white van was stopped by officers on a road near the palace, a police spokesman said.

"Road closures and cordons are in place and officers are assessing the vehicle as we speak," the spokesman said.

Buckingham Palace incident: Man arrested as 'suspicious' van searched by police https://t.co/tdwl82GVuD pic.twitter.com/5XY4RbaM4z — tweetonlondon (@tweetonlondon) 9 апреля 2018 г.

