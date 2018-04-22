Barcelona Fans Booed Spanish Anthem in Presence of King (VIDEO)

Fans of the Catalan football club Barcelona booed the Spanish national anthem before a Spanish Cup final. The following video appeared on Radio MARCA's Twitter account.

The meeting was held at the "Vanda Metropolitano" stadium in Madrid; the king of Spain, Philippe VI, attended the event.

On April 21, Barcelona defeated Seville 5:0 and won the Spanish Cup for the 30th time.

In October last year, an independence referendum was held in Catalonia. Over 90 percent of voters supported the region's independence. The central authorities had tried to prevent the holding of a plebiscite; hundreds of people were injured. Later, the Constitutional Court of Spain abolished the Parliament of Catalonia's declaration of the region's independence.