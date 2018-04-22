Barcelona Fans Booed Spanish Anthem in Presence of King (VIDEO)

The meeting was held at the "Vanda Metropolitano" stadium in Madrid; the king of Spain, Philippe VI, attended the event.
On April 21, Barcelona defeated Seville 5:0 and won the Spanish Cup for the 30th time.
Así ha sonado el himno de España en el #Wanda #Metropolitano (vía @JulianPereiraDj). pic.twitter.com/cmBaoncqZm— Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) April 21, 2018
In October last year, an independence referendum was held in Catalonia. Over 90 percent of voters supported the region's independence. The central authorities had tried to prevent the holding of a plebiscite; hundreds of people were injured. Later, the Constitutional Court of Spain abolished the Parliament of Catalonia's declaration of the region's independence.
