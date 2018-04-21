Register
02:31 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants arrive at the first registration point for asylum seekers in Erding near Munich, southern Germany, on November 15, 2016

    German Migration Officer Suspected of Taking Bribes for Asylum Approvals

    © AFP 2018 / Christof Stache
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A migration officer in Germany’s Bremen is under investigation for corruption, local media reported. The official is suspected of granting asylum to more than one thousand migrants in exchange for bribes.

    An investigation is under way following suspicion that a regional officer of Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), along with several accomplices, accepted bribes from some 1,200 migrants.

    According to an investigation conducted by Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and Radio Bremen, the official used to be a head of the BAMF office in Bremen and worked with three lawyers, who helped her wrongfully grant asylum to migrants from other federal states. There also was an interpreter and an intermediary involved in the case. The BAMF officer has since been removed from her position.

    Refugees welcome
    © AFP 2018 / TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    'Government Learned Nothing': Germany's AfD Leader Slams Migration Policy After Brutal Rape
    The ongoing investigation against the official and her accomplices has been confirmed by the Bremen Public Prosecutor's office. There are six people in total currently under investigation.

    The BAMF regional office director allegedly accepted several hundred migrants between 2013 and 2017 without valid legal reasons. Most of them were reportedly from the Yezidi Kurdish religious community in Iraq. After months of investigation, authorities searched two law firms and six apartments on Wednesday and Thursday.

    Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and migrants coming to Europe since 2015. Last year, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported that the population in Germany increased by 600,000 in 2016 and reached 82.8 million due to the influx of migrants, adding that at the end of 2015 the population of the country was only 82.2 million people.

    Related:

    German Migration Agency to Be Allowed to Check Migrants Phones
    German Finance Minister Advises UK to Adopt Swiss-Like Approach to EU Migration
    German Police Union Chairman Voices Doubt Over Merkel's Pledge to Curb Migration
    German FM to Discuss Migration During Friday Working Visit to Estonia
    Tags:
    bribery, investigation, migration, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse