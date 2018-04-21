German Migration Officer Suspected of Taking Bribes for Asylum Approvals

A migration officer in Germany’s Bremen is under investigation for corruption, local media reported. The official is suspected of granting asylum to more than one thousand migrants in exchange for bribes.

An investigation is under way following suspicion that a regional officer of Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), along with several accomplices, accepted bribes from some 1,200 migrants.

According to an investigation conducted by Süddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and Radio Bremen, the official used to be a head of the BAMF office in Bremen and worked with three lawyers, who helped her wrongfully grant asylum to migrants from other federal states. There also was an interpreter and an intermediary involved in the case. The BAMF officer has since been removed from her position.

© AFP 2018 / TOBIAS SCHWARZ 'Government Learned Nothing': Germany's AfD Leader Slams Migration Policy After Brutal Rape

The ongoing investigation against the official and her accomplices has been confirmed by the Bremen Public Prosecutor's office. There are six people in total currently under investigation.

The BAMF regional office director allegedly accepted several hundred migrants between 2013 and 2017 without valid legal reasons. Most of them were reportedly from the Yezidi Kurdish religious community in Iraq. After months of investigation, authorities searched two law firms and six apartments on Wednesday and Thursday.

Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and migrants coming to Europe since 2015. Last year, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported that the population in Germany increased by 600,000 in 2016 and reached 82.8 million due to the influx of migrants, adding that at the end of 2015 the population of the country was only 82.2 million people.