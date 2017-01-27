Germany's Population Rose by 600,000 in 2016 Due to Migration, Reached 82.8Mln

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The population in Germany increased by 600,000 in 2016 and reached 82.8 million due to the influx of migrants, the country’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said Friday.

"Based on an estimate, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) currently expects that roughly 82.8 million people lived here at the end of 2016," Destatis said in a statement.

According to the statement, at the end of 2015 the population of the country amounted to 82.2 million people, which repeated the record reached in 2002, while an upward demographic trend in the country began in 2012.

The office added that Germany's net migration reached +750,000 people, which was partially offset by the natural population decline.

Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015.

