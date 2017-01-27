Germany's Population Rose by 600,000 in 2016 Due to Migration, Reached 82.8Mln

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The population in Germany increased by 600,000 in 2016 and reached 82.8 million due to the influx of migrants, the country’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said Friday.
"Based on an estimate, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) currently expects that roughly 82.8 million people lived here at the end of 2016," Destatis said in a statement.
The office added that Germany's net migration reached +750,000 people, which was partially offset by the natural population decline.
Germany has been the key destination for thousands of refugees and immigrants coming to Europe since the start of 2015.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Send in a Million more. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I can live with those figures. That is only 137,000 Germans to be watching a single migrant. Should work...
Zoanthropy
Crash them!
marcanhalt