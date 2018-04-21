UK Police Probing for Alleged Skripal Case 'Persons of Interest' - Reports

A breakthrough in the criminal inquiry was allegedly made after investigators studied CCTV footage in Salisbury and flight manifests to and from the United Kingdom, according to The Telegraph daily.
The newspaper reported that the police are trying to build a case against "persons of interest" in the investigation and that they believe those people are now in Russia.
Former Russian intelligence officer Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench at a shopping center in the city of Salisbury, UK. London was quick to accuse Moscow of being behind the poisoning with the use of the A234 nerve agent. Russia has refuted all allegations and pointed at the complete lack of evidence provided to support such claims.
The Russian Envoy to the UN pointed out later that the report from the OPCW does not include any information that would help the UK government substantiate claims about Russian involvement in the nerve agent attack against the Skripals.
Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that after one and a half months, UK government still has not asked or provided Russia with professional documents on the matter.
