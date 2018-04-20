Prince Charles to Become Head of Commonwealth After Queen Elizabeth II – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of the Commonwealth of Nations’ member states approved Prince Charles as Queen Elizabeth II's successor as head of the international organization, Sky News reported Friday citing its sources.

The decision was taken during a meeting at Windsor Castle.

During her speech earlier in the day, the queen expressed hope that the Prince of Wales would become the next head of the Commonwealth after her.

The Commonwealth of Nations is a voluntary association of 53 states, most of which were former UK colonies. Queen Elizabeth II is the head of the Commonwealth but holds no political power over any of the association's members.

Queen Elizabeth II is currently 91 years old. She became queen of the United Kingdom and leader of the Commonwealth in 1952.