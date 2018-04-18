Register
14:29 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Greece's military Adm. Panagiotis Chinofotis salutes during the Turkish national anthem as the Greek, left, and Turkish flags wave at the Greek Defense Ministry in Athens on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2006

    Greek Foreign Ministry Denies Turkey's Claims to Imia/Kardak Islands

    © AP Photo / Thanassis Stavrakis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The islands’ affiliation, and even their name, is disputed by Greece and Turkey. The dispute, which began in 1996, is still not completely resolved, despite continuous efforts of the international community and remains one of the stumbling blocks for Turkey's admission to the EU.

    The Greek Foreign Ministry discarded Ankara's claims to the disputed Imia (known in Turkey as Kardak) islands and reminded that Athens' sovereignty over them is determined by several international treaties.

    "While the EU calls upon Turkey to respect European law, it answers with provocative and lawbreaking statements. It continues to uphold a blatantly unlawful position, ignoring the status of Aegean Sea, determined by the international law," the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

    READ MORE: Greek Foreign Ministry Dismisses Turkey's Claims to Imia Islets in Aegean Sea

    The foreign ministry underscored that Greek sovereignty over the Imia/Kardak islands is clearly stated in several treaties, including most recent one — the Paris Treaty of 1947. The foreign ministry believes that Ankara's statements were prompted by the EU commission's report on Turkey, slamming the lack of progress in fighting corruption and other points requiring its attention in order to join the EU. Athens recommended Ankara to use it as a tool for improving Turkey's image, both public and among the international community.

    Earlier, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag accused Athens of provocative actions in the Aegean Sea and threatened with a response if it persists. Turkey's Foreign Ministry stated that the Kardak islands, its waters and airspace above them remain under exclusive Turkish sovereignty.

    READ MORE: Tsipras: Turkey Intensifying Provocations, Damaging Relations

    The Turkish navy intercepted two Greek ships, with Minister of Defense Panos Kammenos on board, on their way to the disputed islands of Imia/Kardak on January 28. On March 25, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned Turkey against provocative actions in the Aegean Sea and urged them to show a sign of goodwill by returning two Greek soldiers who allegedly crossed Turkey's border by mistake and were apprehended.

     The dispute over the two uninhabited islets between Greece and Turkey ignited in 1996 and led to a crisis in the two countries' relations. The conflict came to an end after the intervention by the international community.

    Related:

    Turkey Slams Greece for Inclusion of Disputed Islets in EU Environmental Program
    Greece Accuses Turkey of Violating Int'l Law by Obstructing Drilling in Cyprus
    Turkey Captures 39 Syrian Refugees en Route to Greece
    Greece Blames Turkey for Failure of Cyprus Reunification Talks
    Refugee Sets Up NGO in Greece and Helps Others After Swimming There From Turkey
    Turkey Brings New Charges Against 8 Servicemen in Greece Over Coup Involvement
    Tags:
    provocations, conflict, disputed islands, Imia islands, Turkey, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse