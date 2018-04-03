Register
13:44 GMT +303 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Greece's military Adm. Panagiotis Chinofotis salutes during the Turkish national anthem as the Greek, left, and Turkish flags wave at the Greek Defense Ministry in Athens on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2006

    Tsipras: Turkey Intensifying Provocations, Damaging Relations

    © AP Photo/ Thanassis Stavrakis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 44

    The Greek prime minister has earlier urged Ankara to cease its illegal activities in the Aegean Sea and respect the “sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus” and not to threaten “the stability and a normal situation” on the anniversary of Greek independence from Ottoman Empire.

    Greek PM Alexis Tsipras has accused Turkey of intensifying provocations, negatively affecting relations between the two countries and has also called on Ankara to abandon its "dead end tactics." He went on to urge Turkey to release two Greek soldiers apprehended for crossing its border last month, saying their return would be a gesture of goodwill.

    "Of late it [Turkey] has intensified its provocations and is escalating the situation on all fronts," Tsipras said.

    READ MORE: Athens Vows 'to Crush' Any Ottoman Era-Like Threats

    Tsipras slammed Turkey's "illegal activities" in the Aegean Sea and called on it to respect the sovereignty of Greece and Cyprus and to adhere to the rules of international law, during his speech on the anniversary of Greece's independence, which was celebrated on March 25. He also noted that Greece possesses a powerful military that it uses not to threaten, but to guarantee peace and stability in the region.

    READ MORE: Turkish Navy Prevents Greek Def. Chief From Approaching Disputed Islets on Ship

    The Turkish navy intercepted two Greek ships, one of which was carrying Greek Minister of Defense Panos Kammenos on board on their way to the disputed island of Imia (Kardak) on March 28. The dispute over the island between Greece and Turkey ignited in 1996 and led to a crisis in the two countries' relations. The conflict was defused after the intervention of the international community.

    Related:

    'Clean Exit' From Bailout Program Chance for Tsipras to Be the Man, Win Election
    Tsipras: Greece to Uphold Court Decision on Extradition of Turkish Servicemen
    A Marriage Blessed by the Gods? Tsipras, Trump to Discuss Defense, Economy
    Tsipras Vows to Lead Greece Out of Crisis
    Tsipras Hopes Eurogroup’s Decision on Bailout Payment to Help Greece Heal
    Tags:
    provocations, sovereignty, Alexis Tsipras, Turkey, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars’ Concert
    Music to His Ears: Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars' Concert
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse