Letter to Russian Embassy: Skripal Case Looks Like 'Smokescreen'

As the new week started, the Russian Embassy in the UK has received fresh letters of support sent by British nationals, amid the smear campaign against Moscow.

The Russian Embassy in London has been receiving letters of support from British people in relation to the UK government’s premature actions to the alleged poisoning attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury.

The Russian Embassy tweeted the letter adding that it was sincerely touched by the gesture.

“I can only apologize on behalf of the British public, I do not think you had anything to do with the poisoning in Salisbury,” one letter read.

Another one read, “Suspect that it’s another smokescreen, only God knows what my amateur politicians are up too.”

