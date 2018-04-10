Brits Apologize to Russian Embassy for London's Political Offensive on Moscow

While the UK authorities continue their smear campaign against Russia over the Skripal case, many British nationals have explicitly demonstrated that they do not approve of the government’s policy.

The Russian Embassy in London has been receiving letters of support from British people in relation to the UK government’s premature measures to the alleged poisoning attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury.

READ MORE: Russian Embassy in UK: London Destroying Evidence Related to 'Skripal Case'

One of Brits recalled that in 2003 the UK was “tricked into supporting an illegal war in Iraq” after fake evidence of the presence of weapons of mass destruction in the country was presented. He/she proceeded to say that there was no trust in reports covered by the mainstream media, calling the behavior of the government “inexcusable” when referring to the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats.

We continue to receive letters of support. Common sense of the British people never fails. pic.twitter.com/lvJNZMcHD2 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) 10 апреля 2018 г.

Another person suggested that the UK government was “harassing” Russia, trying to “divert public attention” away from existing problems.

We are thankful to all our friends from UK and other countries for their expressions of support we receive daily. Truth will prevail! pic.twitter.com/kuYx7hQMyi — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) 9 апреля 2018 г.

Twitter users from the UK also spoke out to support Moscow amid mounting “Russophobic” sentiments across the globe, apologizing for their government’s actions…

I am a graduate in Russian. I studied at the Herzen Institute. I then went on to work on projects in Belarus particularly in Gomel Region. I am horrified at the Russophobia this incident has caused to bring to the surface. — Alison Cameron #FBPE (@allyc375) 9 апреля 2018 г.

Dear Russian Embassy. I apologise for the way the pathetic British PM and Foreign Secretary is behaving, they're both absolute amateurs. The Russian Ambassador and all embassy staff are very welcome at mine for a friendly cup of tea anytime. — Give Me My Brexit (@gordonsagit) 9 апреля 2018 г.

It’s ok…in the UK, we’re used to state constructed fairy tales… — Maxwell T. J. Steele (@adam_acid) 9 апреля 2018 г.

Another voice of support. My Government are lying through their teeth over the Skripal affair — as they are about many other things, especially the situation in Syria. There is no-one of the calibre of Putin and Lavrov within the U.K. Government. — Jan Bloemendal (@BloemendalJan) 9 апреля 2018 г.

That letter outlines my thoughts on this matter as well, and I am also a UK citizen. My government does NOT speak for me! — Hope Not PC (Russian Bot) (@HopeNotPC) 10 апреля 2018 г.

​…and thanked Moscow for its patience:

Just keep communication open and let us know if there’s anything we can do. Thank you for your patience with our awful, hypocritical governments — Intersectional Waterboarder 🏂 (@BHopeful) 9 апреля 2018 г.

there are some of us in the UK who believe you are right — keep showing up those who flout international law on a regular basis and lie in order to do so. — Phillipa60 (@gengh60) 9 апреля 2018 г.

Thank you for your magnanimity. I'm grateful you're not judging all of us based on the actions of an inept Government. Clearly, they need a boogeyman for us to hate, thereby deflecting attention from their activity. Glad they made a mess of it. — Paul Rooney (@EmperorPaulus) 9 апреля 2018 г.

I also think that the #Russian Gov have acted with honour, dignity & restraint, unlike my #UKgov. 😐 — Maya Winters (@MayaWintersSMS) 9 апреля 2018 г.

People are sick and tired of anti-Russian propaganda on television:

As a British citizen I am fed up with the constant 24/7 anti Russian propaganda on TV. And I’m not the only one, trust in the mainstream media has never been lower. — SuperShodan (@SuperShodan) 9 апреля 2018 г.

100% agree with this letter, the anti Russian sentiment by USA and U.K. is all false flag to allow them back into Syria to satisfy their friends in Israel and Saudi Arabia. — Shazza (@shazza646) 9 апреля 2018 г.

The United Kingdom has accused Russia of the “attempted murder” of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were allegedly exposed to the military-grade nerve agent, A234, also known as Novichok. In response to the purported attack, London ordered the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats without providing evidence of Russia’s culpability, and encouraged dozens of nations, including EU member-states, the US, Canada, to act in solidarity and oust over 150 Russian diplomatic workers.