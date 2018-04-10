Register
    A woman walks past the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, March 19, 2018

    Brits Apologize to Russian Embassy for London's Political Offensive on Moscow

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (106)
    While the UK authorities continue their smear campaign against Russia over the Skripal case, many British nationals have explicitly demonstrated that they do not approve of the government’s policy.

    The Russian Embassy in London has been receiving letters of support from British people in relation to the UK government’s premature measures to the alleged poisoning attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury.

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy in UK: London Destroying Evidence Related to 'Skripal Case'

    One of Brits recalled that in 2003 the UK was “tricked into supporting an illegal war in Iraq” after fake evidence of the presence of weapons of mass destruction in the country was presented. He/she proceeded to say that there was no trust in reports covered by the mainstream media, calling the behavior of the government “inexcusable” when referring to the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats.

    Another person suggested that the UK government was “harassing” Russia, trying to “divert public attention” away from existing problems.

    Twitter users from the UK also spoke out to support Moscow amid mounting “Russophobic” sentiments across the globe, apologizing for their government’s actions…

    ​…and thanked Moscow for its patience:

    People are sick and tired of anti-Russian propaganda on television:

    The United Kingdom has accused Russia of the “attempted murder” of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were allegedly exposed to the military-grade nerve agent, A234, also known as Novichok. In response to the purported attack, London ordered the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats without providing evidence of Russia’s culpability, and encouraged dozens of nations, including EU member-states, the US, Canada, to act in solidarity and oust over 150 Russian diplomatic workers.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (106)

    Tags:
    Russophobia, diplomatic expulsions, Skripals, Skripal case, Skripal poisoning, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
