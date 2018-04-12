Register
14:00 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine (File)

    Poroshenko Orders to Start Procedure of Ukraine's Official Withdrawal From CIS

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1313

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that he instructed the government to begin the procedure of Ukraine's official withdrawal from the constituent bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

    "Considering the fact that Ukraine has never been and is not now a member of the CIS, as well as the refusal of the body to condemn Russian aggression, I would like to ask the government to prepare proposals on the official termination of our membership in the constituent bodies of the CIS, as well as on the final closure of the Ukrainian representation at the relevant bodies in Minsk," Poroshenko said at the eleventh Kiev security forum on Thursday.

    He added that the legal framework of the CIS, which was signed by Ukraine, should be reassesed taking into account its compliance with the national interests of the country. The Commonwealth of Independent States is a regional organization that was formed by former Soviet Union members in the 1990s. The group aims to promote economic, political and cultural cooperation.

    READ MORE: Russia Told You So: BBC’s ‘Late’ Report on Rise of Ukraine’s Far Right

    Poroshenko went on saying that he will submit to Ukraine's parliament a draft law on the immediate unilateral termination of certain provisions of the Treaty on Friendship with Russia, since "the treaty is incompatible with the national interests of Ukraine and the realization of its right to self-defense." 

    Paul Manafort (C), former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Kathleen (R), for an arraignment at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    Mueller Allowed to Investigate Manafort Ties to Ukraine - Court Document
    The president noted the provisions of the treaty, which state that the parties "respect each other's territorial integrity and confirm the inviolability of the existing borders between them" will remain in force.

    Earlier in March, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry already drafted a proposal to pull out from the constituent bodies of the CIS and tear up a friendship and partnership pact with Russia.

    The Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia was signed in May 1997 and entered into force in April 1999 for a period of 10 years with automatic extension for the next ten years if there are no objections from the parties. It establishes the principle of strategic partnership, recognition of the inviolability of existing borders, respect for territorial integrity and mutual obligation not to use its territory against the other party's security.

    READ MORE: Poroshenko Proposes to Increase Gas Transit Via Ukraine Instead of Nord Stream 2

    Opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko addresses a crowd in the central Independence Square in Ukraine's capital Kiev, Monday, Nov.22, 2004
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Ukrainian Trace Found in Cambridge Analytica Data Mining Scandal – Investigative Report
    October 2018 is the deadline for the parties to declare their intention to prolong or terminate the contract for another ten-year period. Ukrainian deputy foreign minister argued that the country should not extend the treaty, whereas the deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration spoke in favor of amending the document, abolishing only some of its provisions, since a termination of the treaty could have negative consequences for Ukraine itself.


    Related:

    Perepilichnyy's Secret Ukrainian Lover Says He Vomited Night Before He Died
    Nord Stream 2 Going Full Throttle Despite Ukraine's Protests, US Threats
    Crew of Russia's Nord Fishing Vessel Forbidden to Leave Ukraine – Lawyer
    Easter Matryoshka Doll Sparks Ukrainian Deputy PM's Outrage
    Captain of Russian Fishing Vessel Released by Ukraine Court
    Ukraine Cuts Power to Coal Mines in Lugansk, Leaving 240 People Underground
    Tags:
    withdrawal, Commonwealth of Independent States, Petro Poroshenko, Russia, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse