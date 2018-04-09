Poroshenko Proposes to Increase Gas Transit Via Ukraine Instead of Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko proposed Monday his European partners to modernize and increase gas transit through Ukraine instead of supporting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"There is a Ukrainian transit pipeline, which is much cheaper. It can be easily and profitably modernized … One can significantly modernize the transit line through Ukraine without huge investments," Poroshenko told the Handelsblatt German newspaper.

On April 5, the Ukrainian parliament endorsed a statement calling on the legislatures and governments of other countries to take measures to ban the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Two days later, Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy called the construction of Nord Stream 2 a "military threat" to Ukraine.

READ MORE: 'Totally Political': Analyst Explains Why EU Opposed to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is projected to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

A number of countries have opposed the implementation of the project, particularly Ukraine, which is afraid of losing revenues from the transit of Russian gas, and the United States, which seeks to export its liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.