Nord Stream-2 Says Received 2nd Permit for Pipeline Construction from Finland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Finland has issued the second permit needed for construction of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline in the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Nord Stream-2 AG has said.

"Project developer Nord Stream 2 AG today received the second of two permits required to construct and operate the planned natural gas pipeline in the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), completing the permitting procedure in Finland," Wednesday’s statement read.

READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 Going Full Throttle Despite Ukraine's Protests, US Threats

Last week, the Finnish government issued the first permit for construction of the pipeline in the country's EEZ. The second permit was granted by the Regional State Administrative Agency Southern Finland, according to the statement.

"This is an important day for our project: following a very thorough analysis and extensive engagement the Finnish authorities have approved our detailed plans to construct and operate the 374-kilometer [232-mile] Finnish section of the 1,230-kilometer Nord Stream 2 Pipeline," Permitting Manager Finland at Nord Stream 2 AG Tore Granskog said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is projected to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the EU across the Baltic Sea to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

A number of countries have opposed the implementation of the project, particularly Ukraine, which is afraid of losing profits from the transit of Russian gas, and the United States, which seeks to export its liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.