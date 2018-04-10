Hundreds of Students Protesting in Paris Against French Education Reform

The reform, proposed by the French government, envisions, in particular, abandoning the school-leaving qualification and tightening the criteria for entering a university.
The rally started around 10:45 GMT at the Place de la Sorbonne square in central Paris, which is traditionally used by students to hold demonstrations.
The protesters are holding posters with slogans: "Let Us Save Universities," "No to the Police State," and "We Are Unsatisfied."
Police and security forces are ensuring public order during the demonstration.
Demonstration is starting in Paris!— Noipmahc (@Evernem) 10 апреля 2018 г.
More than 20 universities have been blocked or occupied this week against the higher education reform!#juststarting #planetudiants pic.twitter.com/DRZWxcgfnN
A major student demonstration took place in France in February with thousands protesting against the education reform across the country.
