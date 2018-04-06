WATCH Parents in Riga Protest Against Transfer of Schools to Latvian Language

About a thousand Russian-speaking Latvian residents attended the "March of angry parents" in the center of Riga after President Raimonds Vejonis's decision to proclaim a law on the full transfer of schools into the Latvian language by the 2021-2022 academic year.

"We carry a "black mark" to the president, because he swore to be president of the whole people of Latvia, and now made his decision against some of this people," said one of the participants of the rally.

Russian Duma Slams Latvia's Education Bill in Statement, Proposes Sanctions

The Saeima of Latvia approved amendments to a law on education on the final third reading on March 23, according to which schools would need to switch to teaching in Latvian by the 2021-2022 academic year.

About 2 million people live in Latvia, about 40 percent of them are Russian-speaking. Latvian is the only state language; Russian has a foreign language status.