London Man Claiming to Be Armed Gunned Down by Police

Britain’s capital has seen a sharp increase in violent crime in recent weeks, for which lower police staffing levels have been increasingly blamed.

London's Metropolitan Police have reported having shot dead a man aged approximately in his forties behaving in a threatening manner in Collier Row in the suburb of Romford.

In a press release, law enforcement explained that they had been called at 3:50am to an address in which the assailant was allegedly in possession of a gun. The man however, had left the property by the time police arrived. At 4:45am the man was found and shot dead in the area of Collier Row and Lodge Lane, leading the usually busy road to be closed and traffic diverted to other routes.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been shot by police in #CollierRow. Referral made to IOPC. https://t.co/qQmLreKmFN pic.twitter.com/c2lTXAecm3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 9, 2018

The man was pronounced dead at 5:17am and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and the Directorate of Professional Standards for a review of the Police's handling of the situation.

The British capital has seen a recent spike in violent crime involving guns and knives, for which the Home Secretary Amber Rudd has been blamed due to cuts to police staffing numbers.