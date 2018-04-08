German Police Detain Man Suspected of Planning Attack in Berlin - Reports

One of those detained is suspected of planning knife attacks against passers-by at Sunday's Berlin half-marathon, according to Die Welt newspaper. The motive behind the planned attack was revenge.
The suspect was reportedly planning to kill spectators and participants at the sporting event on Sunday with the knives.
Police have also searched the house of one of the suspects and the dogs, apparently, reacted to the hidden explosives, according to the report.
Amri, a 24-year-old man of Tunisian origin, rammed a truck into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin. The attack left 12 people dead and almost 50 injured. The perpetrator was shot dead later by the Italian police in Milan.
