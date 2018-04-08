German Police Detain Man Suspected of Planning Attack in Berlin - Reports

A total of four people were detained in Germany on Sunday; they were associated with Tunisian man Anis Amri, who rammed a vehicle into people at a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016, killing 12 people and injuring dozens others.

One of those detained is suspected of planning knife attacks against passers-by at Sunday's Berlin half-marathon, according to Die Welt newspaper. The motive behind the planned attack was revenge.

The suspect was reportedly planning to kill spectators and participants at the sporting event on Sunday with the knives.

According to the report, the main suspect "belonged to the inner circle" of Anis Amri, a failed asylum seeker who directed his car into the crowd at Christmas market in Berlin in 2016. The police have seized two knives from him, with which he planned to use in the attack.

Police have also searched the house of one of the suspects and the dogs, apparently, reacted to the hidden explosives, according to the report.

Amri, a 24-year-old man of Tunisian origin, rammed a truck into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin. The attack left 12 people dead and almost 50 injured. The perpetrator was shot dead later by the Italian police in Milan.