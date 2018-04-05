Finland Gives Consent for Nord Stream 2 Construction in Finnish Economic Zone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Finnish government said on Wednesday it had given its consent for construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline through its exclusive economic zone.

"On 5 April 2018, the Finnish Government gave its consent to the Nord Stream 2 AG’s gas pipeline construction project in respect of the section that passes through Finland’s exclusive economic zone," the statement read.

According to the statement, the consent is conditional, "which means the applicant has to meet the terms presented in the Government’s decision."

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom and five European companies, France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The pipeline aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union by transiting the Baltic Sea to Germany.

The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe, such as Germany and Austria, and opposed by others, including eastern European states, which currently transfer Russian gas to Europe and may suffer transit revenues drop if the Nord Stream 2 is implemented.