Finland Gives Consent for Nord Stream 2 Construction in Finnish Economic Zone

"On 5 April 2018, the Finnish Government gave its consent to the Nord Stream 2 AG’s gas pipeline construction project in respect of the section that passes through Finland’s exclusive economic zone," the statement read.
According to the statement, the consent is conditional, "which means the applicant has to meet the terms presented in the Government’s decision."
READ MORE: 'Americans Have Vested Interest in Blocking Nord Stream 2' — Analyst
The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe, such as Germany and Austria, and opposed by others, including eastern European states, which currently transfer Russian gas to Europe and may suffer transit revenues drop if the Nord Stream 2 is implemented.
All comments
Show new comments (0)