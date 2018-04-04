HSBC Swiss Bank Whistleblower Detained in Spain

Herve Falcani, a former employee of the Geneva branch of the HSBC bank, who was convicted of espionage after leaking bank clients' data, was arrested by the Spanish police in Madrid, the Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. An international arrest warrant was issued for him in Switzerland.
READ MORE: HSBC Swiss Subsidiary Faces Tax Fraud Trial in France
Falcani was detained on April 4, when he was going to take part in one of the events at Spain's University of Comillas.
In 2009 Falcani arrived in France and leaked the data to the French authorities, who then passed it to the United States, as well as Spain, Italy, Greece and other EU countries, which led to a number of lawsuits.
Falcani was arrested in Barcelona in July 2012 after arriving in Spain from France and then released awaiting for the decision on his extradition. In May 2013, the Supreme Court of Spain rejected the request to extradite Falcani.
All comments
Show new comments (0)