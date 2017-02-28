HSBC Gets Probed

Once again, HSBC, the UK-based megabank, finds itself on the wrong end of a financial probe as US monitors ask whether or not the bank is doing enough to stop money laundering. Double Down talks to transparency reporter, Francine McKenna, to find out what has gone wrong with the bank and whether or not it is unique in failing to get a grip on the sheer quantities of financial mishaps and frauds happening within the complex financial system. They also ask whether Donald Trump can preside over a Department of Justice investigating Deutsche Bank for their own alleged money laundering when the President owes the same bank $300 million. The financial probes will continue it seems until the bankers improve.

