Cyber Stalker on Steroids Jailed for Harassing Woman With Nude Videos

Daniel Hoyle, 34, stood trial and was found guilty of continuously harassing a woman via phone and online, The Sun reports.
According to the newspaper, Hoyle swarmed his victim with calls and text messages – up to 130 a day – threatening to strangle her or splash her with acid, and posted images and videos of her on porn websites.
The defense counsel said his client "accepted his offences", adding that the man suffered from "a mental health condition which may have been aggravated by steroid abuse."
The court sentenced Hoyle to 54 months in jail and issued a lifelong restraining order that bans him from approaching the woman ever again.
