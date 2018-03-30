Register
14:20 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Deputy Chief of Presidential Staff - Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual question and answer session at the World Trade Center on Krasnaya Presnya Street, Moscow

    Sex & the Duma: Kremlin Spokesman Comments on 'Russian Harvey Weinstein' Case

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia
    Get short URL
    140

    Russia's presidential spokesman has offered his personal take on a harassment row that recently rocked the country’s parliament, and explained the similarities between this case and last year’s high-profile Hollywood sex scandal.

    During a talk show hosted by the Russian Higher School of Economics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has insisted that the government has no intention to comment on a recent string of sexual harassment accusations leveled against Russian MP Leonid Slutsky.

    "If Slutsky assaulted this poor journalist – where was she all this time? … If he harassed you, why did you keep quiet? Why didn’t you go to the police? Why, after so much time has passed, did you go to the ethics committee instead," Peskov inquired.

    World's cities. London
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    One in Two UK Women MPs Aware of Sexual Harassment – Survey
    He also compared this situation with the sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, noting how the accusations were brought forward years after the alleged deeds took place.

    "Maybe he’s scum, but none of them [the alleged victims] went to the police and said that Weinstein raped them. No! They wanted to earn 10 million dollars. What do you call a woman who sleeps with a man for 10 million dollars? Pardon me if I sound rude, but you call her a prostitute," Peskov remarked.

    Later Peskov pointed out, however, that his appearance on the talk show wasn’t some kind of official event and that everything he said back then was merely a “frank and personal conversation,” nothing more.

    Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee, was accused of sexual harassment by Dozhd (Rain) TV channel producer Daria Zhuk and BBC Russian Service correspondent Farida Rustamova,who have already submitted complaints to the parliamentary ethics committee.

    The committee reviewed the ‘Slutsky case’ and found no evidence of alleged infractions taking place.
    Slutsky himself refuted these accusations and said that these attempts to turn him into a “Russian Harvey Weinstein” are merely a provocation that is doomed to fail.

    Related:

    #LetHerWork: Brazil's Female Reporters Unite to Reject Unwanted Kisses, Groping
    Top 6 Sexual Scandals Around Trump: From Jill Harth to Stormy Daniels
    No More Close-Ups of Surfing Women's Buttocks on Air - World Surf League
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, allegations, State Duma, Harvey Weinstein, Leonid Slutsky, Dmitry Peskov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse