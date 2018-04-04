Former Russian Basketball Federation's Head Arrested in Montenegro Over Fraud

The former executive director of the Russian Basketball Federation has been accused of misappropriating 44 million rubles, but in an open letter to the country's prosecutor general, he has blamed the federation's management.

The former executive director of the Russian Basketball Federation (RFB), Dmitri Domani, was arrested in Montenegro over accusations of embezzling 44 million rubles (about $762,960).

The former player of the Russian national team was detained in Herceg Novi and taken to the High Court in Podgorica. The issue of extradition is currently being considered by authorities.

Domani is accused of misappropriating 44 million rubles from the RFB. The criminal case of embezzlement was initiated in December 2015.

In December 2016, Domani himself, after being charged, wrote an open letter to Yuri Chaika, Russia's prosecutor general, accusing the RFB administration of using investigative bodies as a lever of pressure.

Domani was a two-time World Cup silver medalist as part of the Russian national team (in 1994 and 1998).