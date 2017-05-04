FIBA Allows Wearing Headwear Including Hijabs as Part of Basketball Uniform

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) ratified on Thursday the Central Board’s decision allowing players wearing headgear, including hijabs, the organization said in a statement.

“FIBA's first-ever Mid-Term Congress, which is bringing together representatives from 139 National Federations, on Thursday unanimously ratified the FIBA Central Board's decision for a new rule that will allow players to wear headgear,” the statement said.

The organization explained that the new rules would make the traditional dress codes in some countries compatible with FIBA regulations.

"Within that context, the Mid-Term Congress praised a historical moment that occurred in Iran on April 13, when a FIBA test game featuring women wearing hijabs marked the first time men witnessed a women's sporting event in person," the statement pointed out.

According to the new rules, the headwear is allowed when it is black or white, or of the same dominant color as that of the uniform, it is of the same color for all players on the team, it does not cover any part of the face entirely or partially, it is not dangerous to the player wearing it or other players, it has no opening or closing elements around the face or neck, and if it has no parts extruding from its surface.