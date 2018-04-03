German Prosecutor Requests Extradition of Puigdemont to Spain - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The attorney general of German Schleswig-Holstein state said Tuesday that he had requested a court's permission to extradite former head of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont to Spain where he is wanted for sedition and rebellion, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

According to the newspaper, the prosecutor filed the respective extradition warrant to a regional court.

On March 23, Spanish Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena issued a European arrest warrant for 25 Catalan politicians, including Puigdemont, regarding the 2017 Catalan independence referendum.

Shortly afterward, Puigdemont was detained in Germany after he crossed the border with Denmark on his way from Finland to Belgium. In Spain, Puigdemont is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Puigdemont's arrest sparked protests across Catalonia, with about 50,000 people taking to the streets to show their support for their former leader.

On October 1, Catalonia held an independence referendum, which the central authorities did not recognize. After the regional parliament unilaterally announced independence later in October based on the results of the vote, Madrid imposed direct rule over the autonomous region, dissolved the Catalan parliament, and called a snap election. Several pro-independence leaders were jailed, while Puigdemont fled to Belgium to avoid arrest.