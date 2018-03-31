Puigdemont Pledges to Stick to Ideas of Catalonia's Independence Despite Arrest

MADRID (Sputnik) - Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of the Catalan government who was arrested in Germany, said that he will not "give up" and will not abandon his ideas on the region's independence.

On March 23, the Spanish Supreme Court activated a European arrest warrant for a number of Catalan politicians, including Puigdemont. Two days thereafter, Puigdemont was detained in Germany after he crossed the border with Denmark on his way from Finland to Belgium, and he is currently in custody in the German city of Neumunster. He is scheduled to testify in the court of Schleswig-Holstein state on April 2.

"I am not giving up, I am not losing courage over the illegitimate actions of those who lost the elections," Puigdemont posted on his Twitter page.

Que tothom ho tingui clar: no claudicaré, no renunciaré, no em retiraré davant l'actuació il·legítima dels qui han perdut a les urnes ni davant de l'arbitrarietat dels qui estan disposats a pagar el preu d'abandonar l'estat de dret i la justícia per "la unitat de la pàtria". pic.twitter.com/X9Q7kXHuxg — Carles Puigdemont 🎗 (@KRLS) 31 марта 2018 г.

​This is Puigdemont's first statement since his arrest a week ago.

