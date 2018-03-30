Russian Embassy in UK Says Welcomes Improvement of Yulia Skripal's Condition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said Friday that it welcomed the improvement of Yulia Skripal's health condition after she had been hospitalized due to poisoning which affected her and her father, ex-spy Sergei Skripal, and insisted that consular access to her be granted, since she had reportedly begun speaking.

According to Thursday media reports, the Salisbury District Hospital medical staff said Yulia Skripal had come out of a coma, started talking and was recovering rapidly, while her father remained in critical but stable condition. Earlier in the day, media reported that she started eating and drinking water.

"Good news as Yulia Skripal is reported as recovering well. We insist on the right to see her, in accordance with the 1968 Consular Convention," the embassy said on Twitter.

Yulia, a 33-year-old Russian national, was found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK town of Salisbury on March 4 alongside her father. Both are being treated for suspected exposure to a nerve agent allegedly developed in the Soviet Union.

London has stated that it was "highly likely" that Moscow was behind the attack. The UK government responded by expelling 23 Russian diplomats from the country. Expressing solidarity with the United Kingdom, the United States and over 25 other countries also expelled Russian diplomats.

Russia has strongly rejected the accusations and repeatedly offered to assist in the investigation. However its requests for samples of the chemical substance allegedly used to poison the Skripals have been rejected.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had officially proposed to convene an extraordinary session of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' (OPCW) Executive Council on April 4 to have a "frank conversation" and establish the truth about the Skripal case.