Amsterdam Shooting Reportedly Leaves 1 Person Dead

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person was killed in a shooting in Amsterdam on Thursday morning, local media reported, adding that the victim may be related to a key witness in a multiple assassination case.

According to the Het Patrool newspaper, the shooting took place after 9:00 a.m. local time (7:00 GMT) in the NDSM neighborhood of Amsterdam. A burning car was discovered around the corner.

The newspaper identified the shooting victim as 41-year-old Reduan B., stating he was the brother of a key witness in a multiple assassination case.

According to the newspaper, last week, the victim's brother Nabil B., himself engaged in preparations for an assassination, turned himself in to the police and testified against gang leaders Ridouan T. and Said R. regarding their involvement in a number of assassinations.