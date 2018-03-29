WATCH London Residents Pay Tribute to Russian Mall Blaze Victims

UK residents have reacted to the fire in the Siberian shopping mall, which took place while it was full of visitors. The bodies of 64 people have been found, while 14 people remain hospitalized.

Londoners, despite the heavy rain, carried flowers and toys to the building of the Russian Embassy in the UK in memory of those killed in the fire in Kemerovo.

Dozens of bouquets of flowers, candles and soft toys stand at the entrance to the consular section of the embassy. On the wall there are clippings from British newspapers writing about the fire, printed materials of Russian media and small posters with "Kemerovo" and "Mourning the victims of the fire" written against a black background.