Montenegro Expels One Russian Diplomat Over Skripal Case - Embassy

Earlier more than 25 countries, have expelled over 150 Russian diplomats in connection with the Salisbury incident.

Montenegro has decided to expel a Russian diplomat in connection with the "Skripal incident," while withdrawing consent to the activities of Russia's consul, the government of the republic said on Wednesday.

"The Government of Montenegro has decided to proclaim a diplomatic representative accredited to the Russian embassy as persona non grata and to withdraw consent to the activities of the Honorary Consul of Russia in Montenegro. The Russian Embassy in Podgorica has been notified of these measures and given a period of seven days, so that the diplomatic representative could leave Montenegro," the government declared.

Earlier, Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said that the government will decide on the expulsion of Russian diplomats in the next two days.

Sergei Skripal, a former GRU colonel who also worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been in a hospital in critical condition since March 4.

London believes that the Skripals were exposed to the A234 nerve agent, which UK experts have claimed is related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats, while the European Union has expressed its solidarity with London.