Ireland Expels Russian Diplomat Over Skripal Case

Earlier in the day, the RTE broadcaster reported that Foreign Minister Simon Coveney had said he would "take appropriate action" to "show solidarity with our closest neighbor." The media added that Coveney spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on the matter.
On Monday, more than a dozen EU countries, as well as the United States, Canada and Australia announced their decision to expel Russian diplomats in connection with the poisoning of ex-Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, which was blamed on Russia.
The Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation, however, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was rejected.
Skripal, a former Russian GRU colonel who then worked for the UK Mi6, and his daughter Yulia have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4.
