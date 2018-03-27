UN Human Rights Committee Registered Puigdemont's Complaint Against Spain

MADRID (Sputnik) - The UN Human Rights Committee registered the complaint by former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont on the violation of his political rights by Spain.

Spanish cabinet’s spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said during a press conference that the United Nations will request Madrid to explain the situation with Puigdemont.

"We will do this, we will explain that he fled from justice to shun responsibility. But I want to remind you that sorting out this situation is up to the courts," he said.

The UN Human Rights Committee said that Spain has six months to offer its arguments, while Puigdemont is to state which measures he would like to be taken in case his complaint is satisfied.

Earlier in March, Puigdemont, who is now in preliminary custody in Germany, on a European arrest warrant awaiting a court decision on his extradition to Spain, filed a complaint claiming that Spain violated his right to being elected and his freedom of association and expression.

Last week, the Committee also received the complaint of another Catalan politician, Jordi Sanchez, who is now in jail. The decision on this complaint has not yet been taken.

On October 1, Catalonia held an independence referendum, which the central authorities did not recognize. After the regional parliament unilaterally announced independence later in October based on the results of the vote, Madrid imposed direct rule over the autonomous region, dissolved the Catalan parliament and called a snap election. Several pro-independence leaders were jailed, while Puigdemont fled to Belgium to avoid arrest, but was detained in Germany.

