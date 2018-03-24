Register
12:07 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian ambassador Alexander Vladimirovich Yakovenko speaking at a news conference Thursday March 22, 2018, at his country's embassy in London in the aftermath of the Salisbury nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

    Recall of Russian Ambassador From UK for Consultations Not on Agenda – Source

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty O'Connor
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not considering recalling its Ambassador to London Alexander Yakovenko for consultations amid the ongoing diplomatic row with the United Kingdom over the Skripal case, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

    "No," the source said, asked whether the Russian side was considering recalling its ambassador from the United Kingdom.

    On Thursday, the European Council sided with London in claiming that Moscow was "highly likely" behind the recent poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury. The EU leaders agreed to recall EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer for consultations.

    Several EU countries, including Estonia, Latvia, Ireland and the Czech Republic said they were considering the expulsion of Russian diplomats over the incident.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Emmanuel Macron hold joint news conference at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Macron: London Shared "Proof" That Nerve Agent Used in Skripal Poisoning Was Produced in Russia
    The day before, the Russian Foreign Ministry organized a briefing for foreign ambassadors accredited in Russia to inform them of Russia's official position on the Skripal case.

    During the briefing senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and Industry and Trade Ministry dismissed unfounded allegations against Moscow and stressed that all chemical weapons stockpiles in Russia were completely destroyed in September 2017, which had been then confirmed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

    READ MORE: Kremlin Denies Reports, Skripal Asked Putin For Permission to Return to Russia

    Skripal, a former Russian spy, who worked for the UK intelligence, has been hospitalized in a critical condition together with his daughter Yulia on March 4. They are currently being treated for exposure to what the UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent.

    The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Samovar With 'Novichok': Russian Intel Vets Mock Skripal Case
    London claimed that the substance was related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.

    The Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. Moscow also expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to the UK move.

    Related:

    Tusk: National-Level Response to Skripal Incident Expected on Monday (VIDEO)
    Is UK Secretly Buying Russian Eurobonds Amid Skripal Case?
    Austria Not Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case - Chancellor Kurz
    Tags:
    Russian ambassador, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Alexander Yakovenko, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse