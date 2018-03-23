Czech Republic May Expel Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case – Prime Minister

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech Republic may expel several Russian diplomats in solidarity with the United Kingdom over the poisoning of former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, who worked for UK intelligence, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

"Yes, we will probably go in that direction," the prime minister, who is currently at the EU Council, was quoted as saying by the Ceske noviny media outlet.

The prime minister is expected to discuss the issue with Czech Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky next week.

"Various opinions were expressed [at the summit], the goal of the debates was to find some concerted efforts. We have not fully accomplished it, but there are countries that are considering [expelling diplomats]," Babis said.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that several EU states were considering expelling Russian diplomats and recalling their ambassadors from Russia over Skripal's poisoning.

Skripal and his daughter have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4 and are being treated for exposure to what the UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent. The UK side claimed that this substance was related to the Novichok class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.

Following the incident, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of orchestrating the attack on the former intelligence officer and expelled 23 Russian diplomats as a punitive measure.

Russia has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied. Moscow has also expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to the UK expulsion of Russian diplomats.