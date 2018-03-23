Hungarian Gov't: Soros Has Employed 2,000 People to Meddle in Our Elections

The Hungarian government has repeatedly clashed with the EU over their contrasting stances on migration and the resettlement of refugees within the union. Businessman and philanthropist George Soros has also locked horns with Hungary, and the government once again accused him of meddling in the country’s affairs to suit his pro-migrant agenda.

Government spokesperson Zoltán Kovács warned that Soros is using his vast resources to meddle in the upcoming Hungarian parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to run on April 8, 2018.

He insisted that Soros wants to remove the ruling anti-immigrant Fidesz party and its satellite party — the Christian Democratic People's Party – which it formed a coalition with in 2014.

"The Soros network has been found out with regard to yet another outrageous affair; it has transpired that at least two thousand of the network’s people are working against the Hungarian Prime Minister and against Hungary," spokesperson Zoltán Kovács was quoted as saying by an official Hungarian government press release on Thursday.

"They are doing so with an absolutely obvious goal, a political goal, and out of financial interest: they want to interfere in the Hungarian elections and want Hungary to have a pro-immigration government instead of the current government that strongly and decidedly rejects immigration."

Mr. Kovács claimed that Soros' meddling in Hungary’s domestic affairs is part of his wider international plan to align the political world with his own vested interests, while also warning that the government will not allow Hungary to become an immigrant country.

In Hungary, right wing populist autocrat Orban’s Fidesz party leads the polls ahead of April’s parliamentary elections with 54%, followed by Jobbik, a neo-Nazi party, at 17%.

"The Hungarian government will resist all attempts to politically influence the Cabinet’s immigration policy and turn Hungary into an immigrant country. We will apply all possible means to deprive organizations that perform banned and unlawful political activities of this opportunity," the spokesperson added.

According to estimates by Budapest, Soros has at least 2,000 people actively working to meddle in the upcoming elections and has spent billions of dollars in a bid to achieve his political and financial goals in the country.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently called on the country’s electorate to vote for anti-immigration candidates to ensure the country continues to defy EU migrant quotas and any potential resettlement plan.

His government is attempting to push the “Stop Soros act” through parliament, which would allow authorities to ban any non-government organizations (NGOs) which encourage migration.

The Hungarian government adopted an anti-immigrant stance very early on in the migrant crisis, and opted to build barriers along the Hungary-Serbia and Hungary-Croatia borders in 2015.