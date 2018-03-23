Register
15:52 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017

    Hungarian Gov't: Soros Has Employed 2,000 People to Meddle in Our Elections

    © AP Photo/ Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    220

    The Hungarian government has repeatedly clashed with the EU over their contrasting stances on migration and the resettlement of refugees within the union. Businessman and philanthropist George Soros has also locked horns with Hungary, and the government once again accused him of meddling in the country’s affairs to suit his pro-migrant agenda.

    Government spokesperson Zoltán Kovács warned that Soros is using his vast resources to meddle in the upcoming Hungarian parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to run on April 8, 2018.

    He insisted that Soros wants to remove the ruling anti-immigrant Fidesz party and its satellite party — the Christian Democratic People's Party – which it formed a coalition with in 2014.

    "The Soros network has been found out with regard to yet another outrageous affair; it has transpired that at least two thousand of the network’s people are working against the Hungarian Prime Minister and against Hungary," spokesperson Zoltán Kovács was quoted as saying by an official Hungarian government press release on Thursday.

    "They are doing so with an absolutely obvious goal, a political goal, and out of financial interest: they want to interfere in the Hungarian elections and want Hungary to have a pro-immigration government instead of the current government that strongly and decidedly rejects immigration."

    Mr. Kovács claimed that Soros' meddling in Hungary’s domestic affairs is part of his wider international plan to align the political world with his own vested interests, while also warning that the government will not allow Hungary to become an immigrant country.

    "The Hungarian government will resist all attempts to politically influence the Cabinet’s immigration policy and turn Hungary into an immigrant country. We will apply all possible means to deprive organizations that perform banned and unlawful political activities of this opportunity," the spokesperson added.

    READ MORE: Hungary Slams EU Quotas, Says Settling Each Migrant Will Cost $35,000

    According to estimates by Budapest, Soros has at least 2,000 people actively working to meddle in the upcoming elections and has spent billions of dollars in a bid to achieve his political and financial goals in the country.

    Refugees from the Middle East on the Serbian-Hungarian border. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Alexandar Djorovich
    EU Migrant Quotas Could Result in 'No-Go' Zones in Hungary – Official
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently called on the country’s electorate to vote for anti-immigration candidates to ensure the country continues to defy EU migrant quotas and any potential resettlement plan.

    His government is attempting to push the “Stop Soros act” through parliament, which would allow authorities to ban any non-government organizations (NGOs) which encourage migration.

    The Hungarian government adopted an anti-immigrant stance very early on in the migrant crisis, and opted to build barriers along the Hungary-Serbia and Hungary-Croatia borders in 2015.

    Related:

    How Soros is Trying to Influence Political Situation in Czech Republic, Slovakia
    Soros' Revenge? What's Behind Anti-Netanyahu Campaign in Israel
    'Hungary's Prime Minister Declared a War on George Soros' - Researcher
    Hungary's 'Stop Soros Act' a 'Matter of Sovereignty ' - Political Analyst
    Hungary's PM Orban Accuses Soros of Buying Influence at Brussels and UN
    Soros' Proposal to 'Regulate' Google, Facebook Infuriates Internet Users
    Tags:
    elections meddling, migrant distribution quotas, Hungary elections, migrant camp, Hungarian government, European Union, Zoltán Kovács, Viktor Orban, George Soros, Hungary, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse