16:28 GMT +323 February 2018
    Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (File)

    Hungary's 'Stop Soros Act' a 'Matter of Sovereignty ' - Political Analyst

    © AP Photo/ Kevin Wolf
    Opinion
    170

    The Hungarian prime minister has accused George Soros of using his funds to buy influence in Brussels and the UN. His accusation comes after the so-called Stop Soros bill was submitted to the Hungarian Parliament. The proposed bill would enable banning non-government organizations that encourage migration and pose a risk to national security.

    Sputnik discussed the bill with Levente Bánk Boros, a political analyst and CEO of Medianezo Ltd.

    Sputnik: The Hungarian PM said that the biggest danger comes from politicians from Brussels, Paris and Berlin, do you agree with that?

    Levente Bánk Boros: Prime Minister Orban and his cabinet managed to sterilize the country, so the ground is firm for any policies that he would like to achieve in the long run and not only in Hungary, but outside of it, on the international scene. Therefore what we can see is that the most important challenges that arrive on the scene in Hungary, [be they] in domestic politics or international relations, well, they definitely come from outside of the international scene, because the Hungarian opposition and the opposition parties are not able to challenge Prime Minister Orban and his party's rule, because they're unable to put any substantial policies, challenges, or ideas in front of the people of Hungary. Therefore, what can be a challenge, what can be a threat can, eventually, come from the outside and this obviously [includes most] of Europe, would it be France, would it be Germany or the European leaders as such. 

    Sputnik: Hungary recently introduced the so-called Stop Soros Act, which is aimed at curbing migration and giving the state more control over funds that assist refugees. Do you think this legislation will have any effect and to what extent?

    Levente Bánk Boros: The Stop Soros Act is a matter of sovereignty, so it is not necessarily about migration or NGOs, it's about the ability of the central government to decide who can and who will cross the borders of Hungary. What we can expect from this act and this legislation is that more and more NGOs will step into politics in Hungary, with regard to migration, with regards to international reassurance as such. So I think, such an act, such a step toward any anti-migration policies will strengthen the government's stance, will regulate how NGOs, even from outside, can affect domestic issues.

    Sputnik: Victor Orban said during his 20th annual state of the nation speech, that his government will oppose efforts by the United Nations or the European Union to make migration acceptable to the world. What measures can the Hungarian government take now?

    Hungarian-born US magnate and philanthropist George Soros attends an economic forum in Colombo on January 7, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
    'Stop Soros' Anti-Immigration Bill Submitted to Hungarian Parliament
    Levente Bánk Boros: First of all, when it comes to the United Nations, Hungary will, and I'm pretty sure that the government will, put an alternative solution on the table. The Hungarian cabinet already expressed its will in the negotiations to initiate Hungarian solutions in the United Nations. If all these negotiations fail then, I guess, the Hungarian Cabinet can go as far as the United States did and leave the table, and leave the negotiations related to migration. When it comes to the European Union, we can say that the most important goal of the Hungarian Cabinet can be to find other countries backing the Hungarian position, and they already have some. The V4 countries (V4 – a cultural and political alliance of four European nations – the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia), the Cental European members of the European Union, have already expressed their will to back the Hungarian position and oppose the Brussels solution to migration as such. If everything fails, then Hungary can even veto legislation in the European Union, so I guess Hungary and the V4 countries or the Central European countries are in a very good position to do whatever they can in order to xxxxx (3.24?) Brussels legislation or the European Union's legislation related to migration.

    Sputnik: Now with countries like Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic and also Austria taking firmer stances on migration, what effect cans this have on the migration policies adopted by Brussels?

    Levente Bánk Boros: The Central European countries, including Hungary, have already made some improvements, they've already proved to be successful in influencing Brussels and the European Union in this regard. I don't think that it is a question of abortion, about 3.55? politics and national interests, the debate between Central Europe and Brussels is about self-determination, it is about national interests, it is about the future of not only our countries but the European Union as such. For the first time in the last eight years, the V4 countries, the Central European countries — Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic and even Austria, found possibilities of cooperation, they agreed upon something finally and they together decided to step into European politics, and it's a brand new experience, not only for Central Europe, but for our Western European colleagues and partners.

    Hungarian and Polish policeman patrol at the Hungary and Serbia border fence near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, October 2, 2016 as Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas.
    © REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh
    Hungarian and Polish policeman patrol at the Hungary and Serbia border fence near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, October 2, 2016 as Hungarians vote in a referendum on the European Union's migrant quotas.

    Sputnik: The Hungarian Prime Minister said that the recent wave of refugees reaching Europe was an invasion, what's your particular view, stance on that?

    Hungarian-American investor George Soros (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ferdinand Ostrop
    Soros' Brexit Meddling and Russia Doublethink
    Levente Bánk Boros: From the Hungarian perspective and from the Hungarian point of view, Hungary already expressed its will and intentions to adhere to international regulations when it comes to refugees. The third world countries, first of all, African countries, will be in a new position to allow their people to leave for the Western world, and yes, from this perspective, my answer is yes, it can be [called] an invasion of all those people coming from third world countries, with their intention to live in the better part of the word, in successful countries, because they are told not only by their home nations but by some Western politicians and Western leaders that life is better in Western Europe or in the Western world than in the third world countries.

    Sputnik: Hungary appears to be the first country that has officially spoken out against George Soros' funding, why is that?

    Levente Bánk Boros: Because George Soros is Hungarian and he has a record of stepping into domestic politics, financing domestic politics, not only of Hungary but other countries in the region and potentially former communist countries. The Hungarian opposition parties are unable to act as they're supposed to, therefore, George Soros decided to fund NGOs and other organizations, even including the opposition parties, in order to challenge Prime Minister Orban's rule and the Cabinet. So this is the reason, that Prime Minister Orban and the Cabinet decided to open the eyes of the people and draw the attention of not only Hungarians but the whole international scene, to the intentions of George Soros.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Levente Bánk Boros and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    UN, European Union, Viktor Orban, George Soros, Hungary
