18:00 GMT +322 March 2018
    Cameras are trained on the the building housing the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London, Britain, March 20, 2018

    Cambridge Analytica Offices in London Sealed Amid Reports of Suspicious Package

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    1 0 0

    UK-based consultancy company Cambridge Analytica has been recently embroiled in a scandal as it allegedly got unauthorized access to millions of Facebook profiles in order to build profiles of American voters ahead of the 2016 presidential election in the US.

    British police reported that suspicious package had been discovered near the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London which prompted the closure of roads in close proximity to the headquarters and evacuation of the building.

    READ MORE: Indian Opposition Likely to Use Cambridge Analytica Than Counter Meddling — NGO

    The company, which has recently become involved in a personal data use scandal alongside Facebook, has helped organize political campaigns across the world.

    Last week, Facebook said it had suspended the accounts of Cambridge Analytica after Dr. Aleksandr Kogan, a professor at the University of Cambridge, sent these firms data from Facebook users that was harvested through an application that used Facebook Login.

    Opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko addresses a crowd in the central Independence Square in Ukraine's capital Kiev, Monday, Nov.22, 2004
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Ukrainian Trace Found in Cambridge Analytica Data Mining Scandal – Investigative Report
    The social network stressed that Kogan obtained the information, which included profile details, such as liked content, in a legitimate manner, but then breached Facebook policy when he passed this data to a third party.

    ​On March 15, Alexander Nix, the chief executive of Cambridge Analytica data mining company was suspended after the Channel 4 broadcaster published its undercover investigation, in which its reporter, posing as a potential client, learned from Nix about the company's political consultancy campaigns, including the 2016 US presidential election which resulted in Trump's victory.

    READ MORE: Israeli Hackers Helped Cambridge Analytica Obtain Politicians' Emails – Reports

    The Channel 4 investigation also revealed the scope of the company's activities. According to it, Cambridge Analytica has worked across the globe and claimed to have been instrumental in Ukraine's Orange Revolution, a series of protests that followed the 2004 presidential election. The company was involved in the Italian and Czech elections as well.

