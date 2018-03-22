Cambridge Analytica Offices in London Sealed Amid Reports of Suspicious Package

UK-based consultancy company Cambridge Analytica has been recently embroiled in a scandal as it allegedly got unauthorized access to millions of Facebook profiles in order to build profiles of American voters ahead of the 2016 presidential election in the US.

British police reported that suspicious package had been discovered near the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London which prompted the closure of roads in close proximity to the headquarters and evacuation of the building.

The company, which has recently become involved in a personal data use scandal alongside Facebook, has helped organize political campaigns across the world.

The scene on Bloomsbury Street, emergency services trying to get through. Cordoned off area towards New Oxford Street. @BBCBreaking @SkyNewsBreak pic.twitter.com/yFh8FQ7h0C — Elizabeth Townsend (@elizaflorenx) March 22, 2018

Police are reporting “major incident” outside Cambridge Analytica offices. pic.twitter.com/3A2uWBlKUu — Ceylan Yeginsu (@CeylanWrites) March 22, 2018

Fire engine is being filled with water… pic.twitter.com/YFpJ1QuSgd — Ceylan Yeginsu (@CeylanWrites) March 22, 2018

Last week, Facebook said it had suspended the accounts of Cambridge Analytica after Dr. Aleksandr Kogan, a professor at the University of Cambridge, sent these firms data from Facebook users that was harvested through an application that used Facebook Login.

Ukrainian Trace Found in Cambridge Analytica Data Mining Scandal – Investigative Report

The social network stressed that Kogan obtained the information, which included profile details, such as liked content, in a legitimate manner, but then breached Facebook policy when he passed this data to a third party.

​On March 15, Alexander Nix, the chief executive of Cambridge Analytica data mining company was suspended after the Channel 4 broadcaster published its undercover investigation, in which its reporter, posing as a potential client, learned from Nix about the company's political consultancy campaigns, including the 2016 US presidential election which resulted in Trump's victory.

The Channel 4 investigation also revealed the scope of the company's activities. According to it, Cambridge Analytica has worked across the globe and claimed to have been instrumental in Ukraine's Orange Revolution, a series of protests that followed the 2004 presidential election. The company was involved in the Italian and Czech elections as well.