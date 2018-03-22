Register
18:00 GMT +322 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A laptop showing the Facebook logo is held alongside a Cambridge Analytica sign at the entrance to the building housing the offices of Cambridge Analytica, in central London

    Indian Opposition Likely to Use Cambridge Analytica Than Counter Meddling - NGO

    © AFP 2018/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indian opposition parties are more likely to use the political services of foreign consultancy companies like Cambridge Analytica (CA) than urge for punitive measures against them for intervening in the Bihar Assembly 2010 elections, Prabhloch Singh, the founder of the Punjab-based Human Rights Protection Group said.

    The allegations made against the consultancy company of its involvement globally in elections have led to scrutiny of the CA’s involvement in India's Bihar Assembly Elections in 2010, in which a coalition of Janata Dal United and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the election with 206 seats between them in the 243-seat Assembly, which is 63 more seats than they had in the previous election.

    "I will not be surprised if they are more interested in knowing how they can avail of services such as that of CA to ensure their own victory instead of ensuring punitive measures for those who allegedly made use of such services in 2010," Singh said.

    According to information posted on CA’s website, its client won a landslide victory in the elections, achieving over 90 percent of total seats targeted by CA through in-depth electoral analysis and targeting swing voters.

    UK Channel 4 released an expose on Monday which showed executives from CA claiming that they had assisted political parties in a number of elections in the US in 2016, Kenya in 2013 and 2017, Mexico and Malaysia, with plans to expand to Brazil and China. CA has also been accused of a personal data breach on Facebook, gathering data of up to 50 million of the social media platform's users.

    READ MORE: Ukrainian Trace Found in Cambridge Analytica Data Mining Scandal — Report

    Singh stated that undue interference in elections is not a new phenomenon, and that the interference of CA in the Bihar Assembly elections in 2010 is another example of voter fraud common in the state.

    "The state of democracy in Bihar, unfortunately, has never been up to the mark … I see it as nothing less than what I may like to call, 'digital booth capturing.' Where, with the help of technology, unethical methods were allegedly deployed to ensure victory in the Bihar elections," Singh said.

    According to Singh, parties have reverted from using one type of voter fraud, booth capture, which required political parties to use muscle power and vote in place of legitimate voters at polling booths, to bribing voters to vote for their candidates.

    French Rafale fighter aircrafts come back aboard the French Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier, after flights on November 23, 2015 at eastern Mediterranean sea, as part of operation Chammal in Syria and Irak against the Islamic State group
    © AFP 2018/ ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
    Indian Opposition Alleges $5.5 Billion Misappropriation in Rafale Fighter Deal
    Singh stated that the Election Commission of India, responsible for administering election processes in India, should disqualify any political party reverting to using consultancy companies like CA from participation in elections.

    "[The election commission] should enact and implement strict guidelines which should disqualify any political party that tries to indulge in activities such as the ones alleged in this case," Singh said.

    Since the discovery of the interference of CA in the Bihar Assembly Elections, the BJP accused the Indian National Congress (INC) on Wednesday of also being a client of the company. The INC has denied its use of CA services, calling it fake news, in a press statement released on the day.

    Related:

    India Warns Global Data Analytics Firms Against Meddling in Country's Elections
    India to Locally Upgrade 130mm M-46 Russian Artillery Guns to 36km Target Range
    Putin's Re-election to Strengthen India-Russia Relations - Indian Ex-Diplomat
    Tags:
    opposition, Cambridge Analytica, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse