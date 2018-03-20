Register
20:45 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A woman drives a car in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving (File)

    No Veil Behind Wheel: German Court Rejects Appeal Against Burqa-Ban For Drivers

    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Muslim woman tried to complain about the new law, but failed to prove it violated her religious freedom.

    Germany's top court in Karlsruhe has rejected an appeal by a woman against the rule, introduced last year, which forbids drivers from wearing face-covering. A Muslim, who has worn a niqab for seven years, insisted that the law should be suspended as it violates her religious freedom.

    However the court ruled out any infringement of her freedoms, as she couldn’t prove that driving without her traditional outfit causes her harm or violates her liberties.

    The appellant contended that because of the law, she can’t take a driving test and get a license, which she needs as a single mother in a rural area.

    The controversial legal changes were approved in September, 2017, to improve traffic laws, secure better protection for drivers and help police investigating road violations. According to the law, drivers can "not cover up or obscure their face so that it is no longer recognizable."

    Earlier in 2017, the lower house of the German parliament barred face covering for civil servants in a package of security measures, claiming it “contradicts the neutrality of state functionaries."

    After years of endorsing multiculturalism, Chancellor Angela Merkel, who also introduced the “open-door” migration policy in Germany, has changed her rhetoric. At her annual party conference, she said: “Misguided tolerance is as dangerous to our cohesion as populist incitement against anything foreign. Integration requires well defined underlying values and clear and noticeable consequences for those who refuse integration.”

    READ MORE: Germany on Storm Over Minister's Idea to Officially Introduce Muslim Holidays

    Several of Germany’s neighbors have also barred face veils over the past few years.  Belgium banned clothing covering the face in 2011. The same year, France prohibited wearing niqabs in public places. The Netherlands followed their example in 2016, as local lawmakers banned face-covering burqas in some public places over security concerns.

    Related:

    German Interior Minister's Muslim Holidays Idea Gets Hostile Greeting
    Bundestag Report Points Finger at Muslims for Rising Anti-Semitism in Germany
    German Parliament Bans Soldiers, Civil Servants From Wearing Muslim Veils
    German Die Linke Fears 'Muslim Brotherhood Could Try to Establish Sharia Law'
    Muslim Students in Germany Do Not Believe in Evolution
    Muslim Woman Sparks Outcry After 'Promoting Radical Islam' on German TV Show
    Tags:
    driver license, court decision, burqa ban, Muslim, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Soviet People Had Fun, Too
    Soviet People Had Fun, Too
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse