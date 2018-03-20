London's Victoria Railway Station Evacuated due to Fire Alarm (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – London’s Victoria train station is being evacuated following a fire alarm activation, the Southern Rail company said Tuesday.

"Following a fire alarm activation at #LondonVictoria, the station is currently being evacuated," the company said in a tweet.

Police and fire brigade are currently on the scene responding to the fire alarm, according to the police.

Anyone know what’s happening at Victoria Station? Big crowds forming here and no-one being allowed in… pic.twitter.com/qRDRRDxNeJ — Wayne (@MrWayneyB) March 14, 2018

​

DETAILS TO FOLLOW