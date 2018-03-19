Register
19:52 GMT +319 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg poses with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium

    UK's Johnson, NATO's Stoltenberg Discuss Skripal Case (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Emmanuel Dunand/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (95)
    104

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in Brussels to discuss the situation around poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal.

    Stoltenberg said that the alliance "stood ready to help UK in investigating Skripal's case" and urged Russia to answer questions on the case as well as provide all information concerning the A-234 chemical substance.

    READ MORE: NATO Chief Accuses Russia of Aggression: What Did He Miss?

    The UK foreign minister, in turn, stated that Britain was working with NATO and the EU on possible measures against Russia following Skripal poisoning.

    "We discussed that in the European Union, working to tackle disinformation that comes from Russia along with the fake news… tackling hybrid warfare, as Jens [Stoltenberg] just said [is] one of the key things that NATO has to consider."

    Stoltenberg echoed Johnson's statement by saying NATO is collaborating with the European Union on issues relevant to responding to Russia.

    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS
    NATO Chief Stoltenberg Confuses Russia With Soviet Union When Discussing Skripal
    On Friday, while announcing the meeting, Stoltenberg said that the alliance had already expressed solidarity with the UK partners and offered support to the investigation into the Salisbury incident.

    The former Russian officer and his daughter were found unconscious in a shopping center in Salisbury on March 4. The two are being treated for exposure to a chemical substance and remain in critical condition. London accuses Moscow of being involved in the incident, with Russia denying all accusations and expressing readiness to collaborate on the investigation. The two countries have already imposed restrictive measures on each other.

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (95)

    Related:

    Poland May Join UK in Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case - Reports
    Theresa May: Russia Had Intention and Motive to Poison Skripal
    Sweden Summons Russian Envoy Over Skripal Case - Foreign Ministry
    UK Police See No Connection Between Skripal and Glushkov Cases
    'Lying Full Volume': Twitter Blasts Boris Johnson Over Latest Skripal Claims
    Berlin's Solidarity With UK Over Skripal Case May Harm Ties With Russia - AfD
    Skripal Case 'Sounds Like the Story Put Forth About Litvinenko' - Analyst
    Tags:
    NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Boris Johnson, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse