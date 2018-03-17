Kiev Violates International Law by Stemming Voting of Russians in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of Ukrainian authorities to create obstacles for Russian nationals wanting to cast ballots during the Sunday presidential election violates international norms and regulations, the secretary of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) told Sputnik on Friday.

"It is a blatant violation of international obligations, international law, and violation of our citizens' rights," Maya Grishina said.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that Kiev would not allow Russian citizens to visit Russian diplomatic missions on the territory of Ukraine to vote in the Sunday presidential election.

Russia's presidential election is scheduled for Sunday, and there are eight candidates running this year: Sergey Baburin from the All-People's Union party, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, Civil Initiative party candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, co-founder of the Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Russian authorities have organized four polling stations in diplomatic missions located in Ukraine, namely in Kiev, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Odessa.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Kiev sent a note of protest to Ukraine over its plans to stop Russian expatriates from voting in a presidential election this Sunday.

"A note was sent to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanding that our diplomatic mission and consulates general be allowed to organize and conduct the elections. The Embassy, in its turn, will take measures to keep overseas polling stations open in Ukraine on the election day," the statement read.

"The plans to strip Russians living in Ukraine of their right to vote under an invented pretext are a blatant violation of basic international norms and Ukraine’s obligations under multilateral and bilateral conventions and agreements," it said.