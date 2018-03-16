Four Polling Places to Operate in Japan on Russian Election Day - Ambassador

"The polling places created in the [Russian] Embassy [in Tokyo], and Russian Consulates General in Osaka, Sapporo and Niigata have done a lot of work and will further provide Russian citizens in Japan with the opportunity to cast their ballot on March 18. The polling places will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. [local time in each of Russia's 11 time zones] and every Russian national will be able to vote after showing either their domestic or foreign passports," Galuzin said.
The ambassador noted that early voting had already taken place in the cities of Tsukuba, Munakata and Toyama. In addition, early voting will be organized on Saturday in the city of Hakodate.
READ MORE: Russian Election Software Fully Protected Against Hacking — Election Commission
All comments
Show new comments (0)