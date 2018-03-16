Council of EU Publishes Secret Doc on New Anti-Syria Sanctions, Deletes Post

The Council of the European Union has mistakenly published the future “decision of the foreign ministers” on the introduction of new sanctions against Syria, adding four people to the restrictions’ list.

The Council of the EU published a statement Thursday addressing fresh sanctions on Syria for chemical attacks against civilians; the memo is dated March 19 – the day when the foreign ministers of the EU member-states are expected to meet in Brussels. The Council’s press service has already commented on the announcement, saying it was a technical error, and quickly removed it from the official website.

The statement stipulated the inclusion of four people to the list of individuals falling under restrictions against the Syrian government for developing chemical weapons and using them against civilians. While the publication did not disclose the identities of those Syrian officials, it was briefly noted that three of them were scientists, and the forth was a military man. Such malfunctions may happen from time to time due to task overload.

French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly threatened to strike Syria if it’s proven that Damascus used chemical weapons against its civilians; while France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said “all indications” have suggested that government forces used chlorine against rebel forces throughout the civil war, although he added that they “hadn’t completely documented that.”

Western governments accuse Syrian president Bashar al-Assad of being responsible for the use of sarin gas in April 2017, an allegation he has repeatedly denied, reiterating that Syria does not possess a chemical weapons arsenal, the full destruction of which is confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Earlier this week, Syrian government forces discovered a clandestine workshop, which was used by terrorists to produce chemical weapons; chlorine was also found at the site.