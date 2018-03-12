11+ Reportedly Detained at Dutch Rally Hosted by Anti-Islamization Group PEGIDA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A rally organized by anti-Islamization movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West (PEGIDA) in the Dutch capital resulted in detention of at least 11 people, local media reported Monday.

On Sunday, dozens of PEGIDA supporters participated in a march in Amsterdam, while opponents of the movement from the Laat Ze Niet Lopen group organized a counterprotest. Local authorities deployed police to separate the two demonstrations.

According to the NL Times media outlet, nobody was injured during the rally, but police did detain 11 people over misconduct, such as lighting fireworks, refusing to obey police orders and displaying Nazi salutes.

Only 50 people turned out for PEGIDA rally in Amsterdam https://t.co/q9xV6uZxhx pic.twitter.com/tpDKIwzCwi — JORDAN ROMERO (@iamjordanromero) 11 марта 2018 г.

​The media outlet added that police had not specified whether those detained were part of the PEGIDA march or the Laat Ze Niet Lopen counterprotest.