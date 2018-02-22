Register
22:21 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Opponents of the anti-Islam movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration in Dresden, Germany

    German AfD Party Mulls to Join Anti-Islamization Pegida Rallies - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The right-wing German party Alternative for Germany (AfD) is considering new forms of cooperation with Pegida after its founder Lutz Bachmann left his position and allegedly fled Germany, the German Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily newspaper reported Thursday.

    The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) has previously abstained from participating in anti-Islamization rallies organized by the Pegida movement.

    As Joerg Meuthen, co-leader of the AfD party, explained in his interview with the Allgemeine Zeitung, the issue of developing closer ties to Pegida was the personality of its founder, Lutz Bachmann.

    "We cannot imagine any cooperation that is rooted in the person of Bachmann," he stated, as quoted by the newspaper.

    Bachmann's Flight From Germany

    In 2016, after almost two years of campaigning against the Islamization of Germany, Bachmann left his position and fled Germany.

    Later, he posted a statement on YouTube, revealing the reasons why he left the country: he cited numerous threats that he and his family had faced over the past several months, including attempts by unknown intruders to break into his house in Dresden and an attack on his car.

    As he explained, another reason for the move was that his wife was going through deep psychological stress due to his ongoing persecution. 

    Bachmann reportedly has past convictions for drugs and burglary. However, other events forced him to leave his position: when pictures of him emerged posing with a Hitler moustache and haircut.

    New Alternative for AfD

    According to Joerg Meuthen, the party is now considering to lift its ban on joining rallies by the Pegida movement, based on the desire to avoid any possibility of the party being alienated from voters at the political center-ground.

    "This is about PEGIDA in Dresden…We should lift the ban on cooperation that we have," he stated.

    The Pegida movement appeared in October 2014 in Dresden, attracting hundreds and later thousands of supporters during weekly anti-Islamization marches.

    READ MORE: Germany Demonstrates 'Great Potential for Violence' Over Refugees

    Meuthen went on to elaborate that he wanted AfD members to be able to join and speak at Pegida rallies, which was supported by other lawmakers. The party's co-leader, Alexander Gauland, in his interview to the Stern magazine expressed a similar view, saying that a rapprochement is possible after Bachmann's departure.

    Currently, Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Social Democrats (SPD), which have recently created a coalition, are striving to prevent voters from switching to the AfD, which received almost 13 percent in a September election and entered parliament.

    According to the latest INSA poll, this week indicated the first time that the AfD has overtaken the SPD, reaching 16 percent.

    READ MORE: Germans Support Eurosceptic AfD Over Social Democrats for First Time — Poll

    Tags:
    rallies, anti-Islamization, cooperation, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Pegida, Joerg Meuthen, Lutz Bachmann, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    For the Motherland: Red Army on Soviet Posters
    'For the Motherland': Red Army on Soviet Posters
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok